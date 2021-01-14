Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$3.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been given a C$3.00 price target by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 417.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.