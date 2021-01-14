Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Calibre Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

Calibre Mining stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 120,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,838. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

