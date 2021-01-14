Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Calibre Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.58.

Calibre Mining stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 120,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,838. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF)

