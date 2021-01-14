Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s share price rose 21.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 4,450,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,406,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

CALA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $258.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.