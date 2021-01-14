Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Camping World alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 34.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 780.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 49,841 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 22.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 16.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 36,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 116.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 119,008 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $42.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.