Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$40.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$40.00 price target from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.95.

CNQ traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.28. 2,824,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,617,853.08. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.40 per share, with a total value of C$43,740.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,365,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,631,284.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,222,991 and have sold 239,350 shares worth $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

