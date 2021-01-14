Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CSFB

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.95.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, reaching C$33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$135,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$706,293.90. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,740.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,365,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,631,284.38. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 46,350 shares of company stock worth $1,222,991 and sold 239,350 shares worth $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.