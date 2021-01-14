Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.20% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.95.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,970. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The company has a market cap of C$39.31 billion and a PE ratio of -66.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.06.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.83, for a total value of C$231,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$231,225. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$135,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$706,293.90. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 239,350 shares valued at $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.