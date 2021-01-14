Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.95.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.28. 2,824,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,617,853.08. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total transaction of C$655,317.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,290,215.31. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 239,350 shares valued at $7,299,138.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

