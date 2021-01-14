Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.87% from the stock’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 445,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,115. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

