Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.49. 821,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,183. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12 month low of C$25.25 and a 12 month high of C$42.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

