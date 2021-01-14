Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $3.10. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 192,755 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.79.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 69.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 435.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cancer Genetics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

