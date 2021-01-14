Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 8.2%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 10,352,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,614,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Holdings Ltd. designs and manufactures electric vehicles in California. The company offers cars and commercial delivery business-to-business (B2B) vehicles along with skateboard architecture that allows to maximum utilization of vehicles. Canoo Holdings Ltd. was formerly known as EVelozcity Holdings Ltd.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.