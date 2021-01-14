Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $62.75 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 8.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $62,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $700,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.35. 21,870,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $319.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

