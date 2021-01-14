Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases 7,318 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 712.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $312,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $379.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,790,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

