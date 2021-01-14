Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

