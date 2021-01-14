Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 750 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.50. 3,297,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

