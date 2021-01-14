Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.49

Shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.49 and traded as high as $38.80. Capita plc (CPI.L) shares last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 5,964,476 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capita plc (CPI.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 74 ($0.97).

Get Capita plc (CPI.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £629.00 million and a PE ratio of -8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 35.49.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita plc (CPI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita plc (CPI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.