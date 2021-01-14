Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.97

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.97 and last traded at C$36.18, with a volume of 189211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.22.

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.72.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total transaction of C$1,147,639.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,093,878.72. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. Insiders have sold a total of 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249 in the last ninety days.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.