Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) will report $6.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $6.48 million. Capitala Finance posted sales of $9.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $26.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.56 million to $27.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $23.18 million to $25.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million.

CPTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,328.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,339 shares in the company, valued at $412,272.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,912 shares of company stock worth $113,131. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Capitala Finance by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

CPTA stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

