Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Capri by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 38,182 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

