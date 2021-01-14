Cara Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.88 per share for the year.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

CARA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 5,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,806. The company has a market cap of $895.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 548.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $149,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $188,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 7,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $114,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,279,652.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,135 shares of company stock worth $872,800. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.