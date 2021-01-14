Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $9.67 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.67 billion and $2.47 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00099699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001516 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007522 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001930 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

