Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading Up 11.6%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares were up 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 1,051,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 933,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $691.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth $18,049,000. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 424.9% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 736,639 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $6,711,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 6,163.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 341,926 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

