Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $119.04 and last traded at $121.61. Approximately 894,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 419,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.48.

Specifically, insider Kirk Somers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $1,101,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $780,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,378,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,780 shares of company stock worth $15,063,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its 200 day moving average is $92.68.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardlytics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after buying an additional 219,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,815,000 after buying an additional 212,351 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,538.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

