Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Shares Down 1.6%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $167.64 and last traded at $167.64. Approximately 330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGJTF. CIBC upped their target price on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Get Cargojet alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day moving average is $149.48.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.