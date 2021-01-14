CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,369,000 after acquiring an additional 138,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after acquiring an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,080,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 637,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

