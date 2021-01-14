Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) (LON:CCL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,201.25 ($15.69).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (CCL.L) from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

CCL stock opened at GBX 1,299.94 ($16.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.01. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 581 ($7.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,728 ($48.71).

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

