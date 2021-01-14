Carnival Co. & Plc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($7.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.09) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.24). William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.77) EPS.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after purchasing an additional 942,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,767,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,811 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

