Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $35.93. Approximately 474,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 483,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

