Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 8.1%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares rose 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 722,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 446,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
CARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $851.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
