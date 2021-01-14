Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 8.1%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) shares rose 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 722,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 446,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

CARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Cars.com alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $851.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 3.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.