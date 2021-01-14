Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Several research firms have commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 158,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 63,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,145. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

