carVertical 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39,759.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 71.6% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $39,759.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00384953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.78 or 0.04083933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012978 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CV) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

