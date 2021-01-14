Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.98

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 12546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

A number of research firms have commented on CASA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

The company has a market cap of $662.35 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

