CasinoCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $5,899.00 (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded down 23% against the dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $5,899.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CSC uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,823 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,803 coins. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

CasinoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

