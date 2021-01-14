Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 8.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 5,758,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,526,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $268.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 169.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $153,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

