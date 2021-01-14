Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $8,158.49 and $23.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00341091 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00028345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000886 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.83 or 0.01140554 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,640,259 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

