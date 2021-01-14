Castweet Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Castweet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $507,618.11 and $128,275.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00319396 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000160 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00155501 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 71.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003167 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

