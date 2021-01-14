Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Update

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the December 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $114.75 on Thursday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

