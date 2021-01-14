Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $195.89 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.37 and its 200 day moving average is $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.