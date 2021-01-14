Catex Token (CATT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,897.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 90.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $346,898.41 and $1,897.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00381832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.03 or 0.04101887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012671 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.