CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 537,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $61.81 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

