CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Downgraded to Sell at Smith Barney Citigroup

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CDHSF. HSBC lowered shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

CDL Hospitality Trusts stock remained flat at $$0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

