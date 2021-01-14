CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $164,787.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00374834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.56 or 0.03868973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012625 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.