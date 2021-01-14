Celo (CELO) Hits Market Capitalization of $262.08 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Celo has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00005420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $262.08 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00105663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00231476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00058205 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00055287 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

