CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.96

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 332968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

CX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Santander downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

