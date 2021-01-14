Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.81

Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and traded as high as $62.00. Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 54,381 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.44. The firm has a market cap of £34.84 million and a PE ratio of 38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.32.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

