Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$9.25 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.30. 4,047,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,873,861. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.82. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$12.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.