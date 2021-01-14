Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 125.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Centene by 31.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

NYSE CNC opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,974 shares of company stock valued at $29,353,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

