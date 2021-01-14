Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Centene by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

