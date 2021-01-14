CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 3,699,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

