CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.
Shares of CNP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 3,699,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.
